Nexzu Mobility launches 3 variants of e-bicycle

Tracking Deals
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
E-scooter manufacturer Nexzu Mobility, formerly Avan Motors, on Monday announced foray into the fast growing e-bicycle segment with the launch of three variants– Roadlark, Aello, and Rompus.
The three vehicles are priced between ₹25,000-37,000, a company official said.
Equipped with lithium-ion batteries that have an average lifecycle of 750 charges, the e-cycles can be fully charged in 3-4 hours, the company said.
“With this launch, our aim is to boost adoption of e-cycles in India which will benefit not only the environment but also the personal health of our customers,” Pankaj Tiwari Business Head of Nexzu Mobility Business Head said.
All three e-cycles are fitted with 26 nylon tires that offer robust suspension and with a 250W and 36V Brushless DC motor, they deliver an impressive mileage in pedelec as well as throttle mode, the release stated.
Roadlark, which has lithium-ion double batteries fitted in-frame and at the rear, offers a speed of 25km/hour, delivering a mileage of 65 km per charge. In throttle mode, the mileage is 55 km per charge.
The bicycle comes with a disc brake and 10 reflectors, it said. Similarly, the unisex e-cycle Aello comes fitted with an 8.8 Ah rear detachable lithium-ion battery. It offers 45 km mileage per charge in pedelec mode and 38 km per charge in throttle mode, the release said, adding it is also equipped with a front V and rear drum brake.
Rompus, as per the company, is fitted with a 5.2Ah lithium-ion battery which is placed in-frame and offers a mileage of 25 km in pedelec mode and 20 km in throttle mode.
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Sulekha.com uses artificial intelligence to connect small/medium service providers to customers
Unitus Ventures will focus on fintech, jobtech and healthcare from its ₹300-crore second fund
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...