Nexzu Mobility launches 3 variants of e-bicycle

PTI Mumbai | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

E-scooter manufacturer Nexzu Mobility, formerly Avan Motors, on Monday announced foray into the fast growing e-bicycle segment with the launch of three variants– Roadlark, Aello, and Rompus.

The three vehicles are priced between ₹25,000-37,000, a company official said.

Equipped with lithium-ion batteries that have an average lifecycle of 750 charges, the e-cycles can be fully charged in 3-4 hours, the company said.

“With this launch, our aim is to boost adoption of e-cycles in India which will benefit not only the environment but also the personal health of our customers,” Pankaj Tiwari Business Head of Nexzu Mobility Business Head said.

All three e-cycles are fitted with 26 nylon tires that offer robust suspension and with a 250W and 36V Brushless DC motor, they deliver an impressive mileage in pedelec as well as throttle mode, the release stated.

Roadlark, which has lithium-ion double batteries fitted in-frame and at the rear, offers a speed of 25km/hour, delivering a mileage of 65 km per charge. In throttle mode, the mileage is 55 km per charge.

The bicycle comes with a disc brake and 10 reflectors, it said. Similarly, the unisex e-cycle Aello comes fitted with an 8.8 Ah rear detachable lithium-ion battery. It offers 45 km mileage per charge in pedelec mode and 38 km per charge in throttle mode, the release said, adding it is also equipped with a front V and rear drum brake.

Rompus, as per the company, is fitted with a 5.2Ah lithium-ion battery which is placed in-frame and offers a mileage of 25 km in pedelec mode and 20 km in throttle mode.

