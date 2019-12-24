NFRA to rope in consultants for audit report review and other allied work

Audit regulator NFRA has decided to hire consultants to assist the regulator in identifying the audit reports that need to be taken up for review.

Consultants — mainly chartered accountants -- are mainly proposed to be hired for a period of one year (on contract basis) to assist National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) in conduct of audit quality review and disciplinary proceedings

It may be recalled that NFRA is a statutory body set up under the Companies Act. NFRA is now an independent regulator for auditors of listed companies and large unlisted companies, besides banks and insurers. It was constituted by the Central Government for enforcement of auditing standards and ensuring the quality of audits, in order to enhance investor and public confidence in financial disclosures of companies. NFRA also has oversight of electricity firms and those body corporates referred to it by the Centre.

Now, consultants including senior consultants are proposed to be appointed across several grades. Commenting on this development, Amarjit Chopra, Past President of CA Institute said this NFRA plan to rope in consultants is a step in the right direction. Having permanent people within the Authority would create problem in weeding out dead stuff in the future, he noted.

At the same time, Chopra also said that in the case of junior consultants, there is a need to have minimum experience of ten years (minimum five years experience is proposed for the junior consultants). He also felt that the age limit for junior consultants should not be capped at 35 years. Rather, only those between 35-45 years should be picked to review audit reports.

Also, consultants should have no role in the identification of audit reports for review, Chopra said. “No consultant should be involved in any form of exercise for identification. There should be an independent mechanism within NFRA to see which of the audit reports should be taken up”, Chopra said.

The consultant should be kept away from identifying and the identified reports could then be handed out to them.

Ashok Haldia, former Secretary of the CA Institute, said that a regulator for any profession should ideally depend on internal institutional capacity and capabilities. The objective should be to strengthen internal capacities even while availing external support. External support may be needed in specific areas like technology, forensic or for non-critical tasks, Haldia said.