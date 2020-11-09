NGI-TBI inks pact with KPIT Technologies for ‘KPIT Sparkle 2021’

The Nehru Group of Institutions Technology Business Incubator (NGI-TBI) has joined hands with KPIT, Pune, to motivate young innovators to design and develop indigenous solutions for KPIT Sparkle 2021 in the mobility and energy space. (KPIT Sparkle is KPIT’s innovation platform)

An agreement to explore incubation support to the top 100 teams of KPIT Sparkle 2021 across India was inked by NGI-TBI and KPIT Technologies, at a virtual ceremony recently.

NGI president P Krishnakumar said the TBI would support the ideas, early stage start-ups from KPIT Sparkle, in healthcare solutions and smart energy, smart mobility and automobile innovations.

(NGI TBI is supported by NSTEDB, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. It has offices located at Palakkad, Kerala, and Thirumalayampalayam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.)

The objective of the MoU is to provide infrastructure and business support services such as mentoring, training, IPR services, technical and networking support to the selected teams.

Student teams would get opportunities to build alternate career paths and get funding and incubation opportunities from NGI-TBI, apart from mentoring by industry leaders and academicians.

KPIT Sparkle organises innovation contest, “I Innovate”, for connecting budding entrepreneurs to the incubation ecosystem.

The finalists of KPIT Sparkle would be conferred Platinum Award (which comprises ₹10 lakh for the winner and ₹25,000 for mentor), Gold Award (₹5 lakh, and ₹15,000 for mentor), Silver Award (₹2.5 lakh each to two teams and ₹10,000 for each mentor) and Most Popular Award of ₹1 lakh.