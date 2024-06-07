The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited Global Expression of Interest (EOI) from innovative and qualified companies to develop and implement GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection system in India.

The implementation of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) in India will facilitate smooth movement of vehicles and better toll collections.

Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI, has invited the Global Expression of Interest (EOI).

It will provide seamless and barrier-free tolling experience to national highway users and enhance efficiency & transparency of toll operations.

NHAI plans to implement the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model where both RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC will operate simultaneously.

Dedicated GNSS lanes will be available at toll plazas, allowing vehicles using the GNSS-based ETC to pass through freely. As GNSS-based ETC becomes more widespread, all lanes will eventually be converted to GNSS lanes.

To leverage the advance satellite technology, the EOI aims to identify experienced and capable companies that can deliver a robust, scalable, and efficient Toll Charger Software, which will serve as the backbone for the implementation of GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) in India.

The EOI also includes a complete plan of implementation and invites suggestions on the same. The last date for submitting bids is July 22, 2024.

Implementation of GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection in India will facilitate smooth movement of vehicles along the National Highways and is envisaged to provide many benefits to highway users such as barrier less free-flow tolling leading to hassle-free riding experience and distance-based tolling where users will pay only for the stretch they have travelled on a National Highway.

It will also result in more efficient toll collection as it helps to plug leakages and check toll evaders.

GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection in India will further help to provide smoother, and seamless journey to commuters on National Highways.