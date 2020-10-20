NHPC designates Rajendra Prasad Goyal as CFO

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on Tuesday said its Director (Finance) Rajendra Prasad Goyal has been designated as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from October 1, 2020.

“Board of Directors of NHPC Ltd in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, has designated Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company from October 1, 2020, in place of Mahesh Kumar Mittal, Ex-Director (Finance) & CFO,” a BSE filing said.

Prior to taking over charge as Director (Finance), he was working as Chief General Manager (Finance). Goyal started his career in NHPC as Senior Accountant in 1988.