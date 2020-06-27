NHPC Limited reports ₹238.64 crore consolidated net profit for Q4

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
NHPC Limited has reported a ₹238.64 crore consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-2020. This is lower than the ₹602.91 crore net profit reported by the company in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2018-2019.
The NHPC Board has recommended a final dividend 3.2 per cent of face value of ₹10 per share (₹0.32 per equity share) on the paid-up share capital of the Company for the fiscal 2019-2020. This is subject to approval of shareholders in the coming Annual General Meeting, a company statement said.
The consolidated total income for the period under review stood at ₹2,382.36 crore, down from ₹2,450.08 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
For the full fiscal, consolidated total income stood at ₹10,776.64 crore, up from ₹9,846.81 crore in the fiscal 2018-2019. The consolidated net profit for the full fiscal 2019-2020 stood at ₹3,324.72 crore, up from ₹2,835.79 crore in the last fiscal.
Commenting on the results, AK Singh, Chairman and Managing Director at NHPC, said, “NHPC has set a target of 10,000 MW installed capacity by 2022 and 13,000 MW installed capacity by 2024 from its current installed capacity of 7071.2 MW. In addition, we have pan-India plans to expand NHPC's solar and wind power portfolio along with its core business of hydropower development and we are striving to achieve additional solar capacity of 5,000 MW by 2022 through these sources.”
