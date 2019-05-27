Companies

NHPC net up 2.5 times in Q4

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

Board recommends 7.5% dividend

State-owned hydropower company, NHPC Limited has reported a net profit of ₹492.29 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. This represents a 146 per cent increase over the net profit of ₹199.8 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue during the quarter rose by 55.49 per cent to ₹2,186.25 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of 7.5 per cent (₹0.75 on equity share of ₹ 10 each) for the fiscal 2018-19. “This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹0.71 per equity share for the financial year 2018-19 paid in March 2019,” a company statement said.

On a consolidated basis, in financial year 2018-19, the total revenue was ₹9,846.81 crore (₹8,785.66 crore), an increase of 12. per cent. For the NHPC Group, net profit for the 2018-19 fiscal was ₹2,835.79 crore (₹2,784.70 crore), an increase of 1.83 per cent.

NHPC commissioned the 330-MW Kishanganga hydro electric project in Jammu & Kashmir during May 2018.

