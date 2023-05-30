NHPC has posted 39.40 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹719.18 crore for March quarter 2022-23 helped by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of ₹515.90 crore during January-March 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Total income also rose to ₹2,228.68 crore from ₹2,026.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire 2022-23, net profit increased to ₹4,234.74 crore from ₹3,774.33 crore in previous fiscal year. Total income during the entire fiscal year was at ₹11,284.90 crore, higher than ₹10,108.26 crore in FY22.

The board has also approved a final dividend of ₹4.50 per share of face value of ₹10 each for FY23.

NHPC, under Ministry of Power, is India's largest hydropower producer.

