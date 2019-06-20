NHPC ties up 2,500-MW thermal power

NHPC will be aggregating 2,500 MW of power from coal-based power plants through e-tendering under the second leg of a Pilot Scheme notified by the Ministry of Power.

“The scheme is to facilitate the procurement of power for three years from coal-based power plants which are already commissioned and do not have power purchase agreements,” a NHPC statement said.

Power will be aggregated by NHPC for procurement by PFC Consultancy at a landed tariff of ₹4.41 a unit under the scheme for coal-based power plants. Effectively, thermal power plants that do not have power off-take assurance agreements will be able to sell power to PFC at this price.