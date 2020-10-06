NHPC to suffer ₹84.41 cr loss due to SEWA-II plant shutdown

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Tuesday said it will suffer a loss of ₹84.41 crore due to the shutdown of 120 MW Sewa-II power station in Jammu and Kashmir till March 31, 2021.

“Anticipated financial loss due to shutdown will be ₹84.41 crore,” a BSE filing said.

Last week, the company had informed that the Sewa-II power station (120 MW) in the union territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir has been under complete shutdown from September 25, 2020, to March 31, 2021, for damage of head race tunnel (HRT).

The HRT carries water from intake to a power house for electricity generation.

The shutdown will cause tentative loss of 157.4 million units (MUs) in generation (design energy) and 35.61 per cent in NAPAF (Normative Annual Plant Availability Factor), it had stated.

The Sewa-II power station (3 X 40 MW) is a run-of-the-river project with a small pondage to harness the hydro power potential of river Sewa.

It is located in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The surface power house with installed capacity of 120 MW houses three units of 40 MW capacity each designed to generate 533.53 MUs in a 90 per cent dependable year with 95 per cent machine availability.

All the three generating units of the power station were commissioned in June and July 2010.

The beneficiary states/UTs of this power station are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.