NHPC’s Q4 net up 7%; plans to raise ₹6,300 cr in FY23

BL New Delhi Bureau | May 25 | Updated on: May 25, 2022

Net slipped 42% from Q3 profit of ₹888.76 crore

State-run NHPC on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹515.90 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. On a sequential basis, net profit slipped 42 per cent from ₹888.76 crore in Q3 FY22.

The hydro power generator’s total consolidated income declined by 3.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,026.62 crore in January-March of last fiscal year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, income fell by 14.6 per cent from ₹2,373,72 crore in Q3 FY22.

Proposed raising debt

The board also proposed raising of debt up to ₹6,300 crore during FY23 through issuance of secured or unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible taxable corporate bonds in one or more tranches on private placement basis and or raising of term loans or external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches, NHPC said in a stock exchange filing.

The board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share on the paid up share capital of the company for the FY22. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.31 per equity share for FY22 paid in March 2022. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period as per the Companies Act, 2013, it added.

Published on May 25, 2022
