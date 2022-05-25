NHPC’s Q4 net up 7%; plans to raise ₹6,300 cr in FY23

State-run NHPC on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹515.90 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. On a sequential basis, net profit slipped 42 per cent from ₹888.76 crore in Q3 FY22.

The hydro power generator’s total consolidated income declined by 3.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,026.62 crore in January-March of last fiscal year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, income fell by 14.6 per cent from ₹2,373,72 crore in Q3 FY22.

Proposed raising debt

The board also proposed raising of debt up to ₹6,300 crore during FY23 through issuance of secured or unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible taxable corporate bonds in one or more tranches on private placement basis and or raising of term loans or external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches, NHPC said in a stock exchange filing.

The board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share on the paid up share capital of the company for the FY22. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.31 per equity share for FY22 paid in March 2022. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period as per the Companies Act, 2013, it added.