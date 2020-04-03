Companies

Nippon extends support to painter community

Nippon Paint (India) Pvt Ltd has partnered with local supermarkets in Kerala to distribute essential commodities, apart from providing them financial benefits through digital currency.

As part of the initiative, the company provided these painters e-vouchers, thereby enabling them and their families to purchase essential commodities from neighbourhood supermarkets and grocery stores. This will ensure these families have access to essential grocery items in light of the lockdown. Also, the direct distribution of essential groceries took place for the painters in smaller towns through tie-ups with local grocery/kirana stores.

S Mahesh Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) (Decorative Division) said: “We are committed to help reduce the impact faced by our painters who mostly rely on daily wages. We hope that our contribution will help sustain their families during the current lockdown and hopefully endure this crisis together”.

