Nippon Life India AIF Management, the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund, has appointed Ashish Chugani as the Head of Alternative Assets for its AIF business. Currently, the company offers products across three business lines namely Public Equity, Real Estate Credit, and Tech/VC FoF. The Company has a commitment of over ₹5,600 crore as of March-end.

In this role, Ashish will lead strategic initiatives and business operations for the development and management of NAM India’s AIF business. He will report to Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India, in this capacity and will take charge with effect from July 1.

The AIF business is currently led by Shahzad Madon, who is attaining superannuation on June 30.

Ashish has over 30 years of experience, working in companies such as Tata Capital, Centrum, Citibank, Arthur Anderson, Cambridge Place Investments Management, Ankar Capital Management, and Antfactory, which gave him the experience in working across multiple investment asset classes.

Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management said AIF is the focus of the company, and his expertise across asset classes would help grow business both domestically and internationally.

The firm has both Category II and Category III AIF licenses which are into real estate, credit, tech/venture capital and listed equity space.