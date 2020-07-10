Nippon rolls out interior emulsion paint Breeze Star

Nippon Paint (India) Pvt Ltd. has launched Breeze Star – an interior emulsion paint that offers sheen features at affordable price, said Mahesh S Anand, company’s President (Decorative Division).

Stating that the new product range was developed with a firm resolve to provide high sheen finish to the walls, he said “it is being offered with a three-year performance guarantee; has been developed in-house and is affordable.”

“We are quite optimistic that the new paint will find lot more takers. It will be available from July 13 through select dealer partners,” he added.

Asked if customers were looking to give their homes a new look during times such as the present, he said: “The market is getting receptive, albeit gradually. We as an organisation are trying to instil confidence among the buyers by following the necessary guidelines.”

“We introduced the ‘ProSafety’ painter certification for our painter - to reiterate that the painter follows all the mandatory safety and hygiene guidelines, have issued health insurance for Covid-19 as a mark of respect for their contribution to our business”.

The pandemic has affected Nippon Paints too. The business came to a halt for close to seven weeks (between March 27 and mid-May); things are looking better now in tier II and III towns. Metros and mini-metros are yet to regain/open, Anand told BusinessLine.

He also added that, “migrant labourers (from UP/Bihar) are more involved in new constructions (new painting projects) and to some extent wood polishing. Re-painting works is more often taken up by native painters. They are available as such jobs are not happening in full swing.”