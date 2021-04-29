Niraj Bajaj to take over as Chairman of Bajaj Auto

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Bajaj Auto on Thursday said that Rahul Bajaj will be stepping down as the Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company with effect from the close of business hours on April 30, 2021.
In place of Rahul Bajaj, the outgoing chairman of the company, Niraj Bajaj, Non-Executive Director of the Company has been appointed as Chairman of Bajaj Auto with effect from May 1, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.
“Rahul Bajaj, Non-executive Chairman, having been at the helm of the company since 1972 and the Group for five decades, considering his age, has tendered his resignation as non-executive director and Chairman of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 30 April 2021,” the filing said.
Rahul Bajaj has made a huge contribution to the success of the company and the Group over the last five decades, the filing further stated. “Considering his tremendous experience and in the interest of the company and to continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and wisdom from time to time in an advisory role and as a mentor, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today and as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 1 May 2021,” the filing said.
This will be taken up at the ensuing annual general meeting for the approval of the shareholders, the statement added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...