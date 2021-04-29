Niraj Bajaj to take over as Chairman of Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said that Rahul Bajaj will be stepping down as the Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company with effect from the close of business hours on April 30, 2021.

In place of Rahul Bajaj, the outgoing chairman of the company, Niraj Bajaj, Non-Executive Director of the Company has been appointed as Chairman of Bajaj Auto with effect from May 1, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Rahul Bajaj, Non-executive Chairman, having been at the helm of the company since 1972 and the Group for five decades, considering his age, has tendered his resignation as non-executive director and Chairman of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 30 April 2021,” the filing said.

Rahul Bajaj has made a huge contribution to the success of the company and the Group over the last five decades, the filing further stated. “Considering his tremendous experience and in the interest of the company and to continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and wisdom from time to time in an advisory role and as a mentor, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today and as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 1 May 2021,” the filing said.

This will be taken up at the ensuing annual general meeting for the approval of the shareholders, the statement added.