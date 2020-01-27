Nissan India to launch a compact SUV in mid 2020

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Nissan Motor India on Monday said it plans to launch one new model every year and as part of the strategy will launch a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) this year.
“We plan to launch at least one new product every year. The first product will be an all-new compact SUV which would be rolled out in the first quarter of the next financial year,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, told reporters here.
It will also continue with Datsun brand, with focus on providing value proposition to the customers, he said adding that the company was now working to roll out BS-VI variants of both Datsun and Nissan brands.
However, Srivastava said Nissan will not offer small diesel engines and was working only on its line-up for both petrol and bigger diesel engine vehicles to comply with the new emission norm.
The company, which has so far failed to make an impact in the Indian market, plans to focus primarily on the Nissan brand and introduce multiple products, including SUVs and sedans, instead of depending only on its SUV lineage as part of an earlier plan announced in 2018.
“Globally, we have a range of SUV products. We are now looking to enhance our commitment to the market by coming out with a new offering in the B-SUV space (sub four-metre compact SUV),” Srivastava said.
In September 2018, Nissan had announced its MOVE 2022 strategy under which it looked to position Nissan as premium mainstream brand in India building on the company’s SUV heritage. It had kicked off the strategy with the launch of SUV Kicks last year.
However, the acceptance from the customers was minuscule and the company ended up selling only around 300 units a month because of the stiff competition from rivals.
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...