Nissan India to launch a compact SUV in mid 2020

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it plans to launch one new model every year and as part of the strategy will launch a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) this year.

“We plan to launch at least one new product every year. The first product will be an all-new compact SUV which would be rolled out in the first quarter of the next financial year,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, told reporters here.

It will also continue with Datsun brand, with focus on providing value proposition to the customers, he said adding that the company was now working to roll out BS-VI variants of both Datsun and Nissan brands.

However, Srivastava said Nissan will not offer small diesel engines and was working only on its line-up for both petrol and bigger diesel engine vehicles to comply with the new emission norm.

The company, which has so far failed to make an impact in the Indian market, plans to focus primarily on the Nissan brand and introduce multiple products, including SUVs and sedans, instead of depending only on its SUV lineage as part of an earlier plan announced in 2018.

“Globally, we have a range of SUV products. We are now looking to enhance our commitment to the market by coming out with a new offering in the B-SUV space (sub four-metre compact SUV),” Srivastava said.

Earlier strategy

In September 2018, Nissan had announced its MOVE 2022 strategy under which it looked to position Nissan as premium mainstream brand in India building on the company’s SUV heritage. It had kicked off the strategy with the launch of SUV Kicks last year.

However, the acceptance from the customers was minuscule and the company ended up selling only around 300 units a month because of the stiff competition from rivals.