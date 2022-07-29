Nissan India touches the milestone of one million vehicle exports

Nissan Motor India said its passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India have reached the one million mark.

“We are proud to celebrate our one millionth Nissan vehicle exported from India to the world. Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and parts supply. A good recent example is the export of our most awarded, best-selling Magnite into Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, proving the competitiveness of our operations, including the Port facilities,” said Frank Torres, President, Nissan India.

The Japanese automaker started shipping PVs to 108 countries made out of the Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd’s factory at Oragadam near Chennai in September 2010.

“This achievement reinforces our focus on expanding and strengthening our market presence across global markets and establishes the Renault-Nissan plant in India as a hub of manufacturing excellence that will win more accolades and recognition,” said Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, Renault-Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd.

Nissan India has exported vehicles through Chennai’s Kamarajar Port to Middle Eastern countries; Europe; Latin America; New Zealand; Australia; South-East Asia; SAARC countries; and Sub Sahara and Africa, according to a statement.

In recent years, Nissan India has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to Saudi Arabia; the United Arab Emirates; Oman; Qatar; Bahrain; and Kuwait.

“Exports are a strong pillar of Nissan India’s business strategy, and we will continue growing our customer base in diverse markets and segments, backed by our focus on best-in-class products, innovative technologies, robust performance, and safety. The Nissan Magnite’s success in Indian and overseas markets has established it as a key driver of the Nissan NEXT transformation plan,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India

The Renault-Nissan plant has invested about $1.5 billion and has created employment and skilling opportunities for over 40,000 workers, it said.