Nissan launches all-new SUV Kicks 2020 at ₹9.49 lakh

Japanese carmaker Nissan has announced the commencement of bookings for its all-new BS-compliant KICKS 2020, which comes with a starting price of ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new SUV features the most powerful engine in its class - the Nissan Turbo – and Nissan’s widely-acclaimed X-tronic CVT. At an introductory price, the new Nissan KICKS 2020 1.3 Turbo Manual and CVT transmission is the most competitive in the segment at ₹11,84,990 (1.3 Turbo MT) and ₹13,44,990 (1.3 CVT), according to a company statement.

The All-New KICKS 2020 will be available in 6 monotone colour options and three dual-tone colour options. It will be available in a total of seven variants including two options in automatic.

“The new Nissan KICKS 2020 offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class-leading X-tronic CVT transmission,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

For a better driving experience, the new KICKS 2020 includes a vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control system, and a hill start assist, and cruise control.

The new car comes with an enhanced performance & fuel efficiency with 156ps power with 254Nm torque. The turbo engine boasts of Dual Variable Timing system, that reduces emissions and provides higher torque at low rpm while the new X-tronic CVT is 40 per cent more efficient than existing CVTs.

The all-new KICKS 2020 will also come with standard two years/50,000 km warranty which can be extended up to 5 years/100,000 km at an attractive price. It comes with free Road-Side Assistance subscription for two years available in more than 1500 cities. For the convenience of customers, Nissan will also offer a pre-paid maintenance service package at an attractive price starting, ₹2,099 per year.



NEW Nissan KICKS 2020 Ex-Showroom Price INR* 1.5 1.5 XL 9,49,990 1.5 XV 9,99,990 1.3 Turbo MT 1.3 Turbo XV 11,84,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium 12,64,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) 13,69,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) Dual tone 13,89,990 1.3 Turbo CVT 1.3 Turbo XV CVT 13,44,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium CVT 14,14,990

*Introductory prices at launch