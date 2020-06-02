Nissan launches Datsun redi-GO at ₹2.83 lakh

Japanese carmaker Nissan has launched its all-new Datsun redi-GO at an introductory price of ₹2.83 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT version of the small car is priced at ₹4.47 lakh.

The new redi-GO will be available in six variants. These include four 0.8L manual transmission variants — D, A, T, and T(O), and two 1.0L variants — Smart Drive Auto (AMT) and T(O), according to a statement.

“With the new Datsun redi-GO, we have introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition. Built with Japanese technology, the new redi-GO offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The hatchback offers a ground clearance of 187mm and rear knee room comfort (equivalent to a compact sedan). It is equipped with a host of features such as an 8” touchscreen advanced infotainment system with voice recognition, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Onboard is also a dual-tone instrument panel with a premium brushed gunmetal finish.

The company says the new car has many first-in-class features that add to the visual appeal.

In terms of safety features, the car promises a strong crash-resistant body structure that will protect passengers from frontal-offset impact, side impact. Other features include pedestrian protection compliant, rear seat belt with retractive function, dual airbags and a rearview camera with projection guide.

The new hatchback comes in six colour options with two new colours — sandstone brown and vivid blue.

The company is providing a two years/unlimited km standard warranty that can be extended for up to five years at a price of ₹1,850. Buyers will also receive a free roadside assistance subscription for two years. The warranty and roadside assistance services can be availed in over 1.500 cities.