Companies

Nissan launches Datsun redi-GO at ₹2.83 lakh

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 02, 2020 Published on June 02, 2020

Japanese carmaker Nissan has launched its all-new Datsun redi-GO at an introductory price of ₹2.83 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT version of the small car is priced at ₹4.47 lakh.

The new redi-GO will be available in six variants. These include four 0.8L manual transmission variants — D, A, T, and T(O), and two 1.0L variants — Smart Drive Auto (AMT) and T(O), according to a statement.

“With the new Datsun redi-GO, we have introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition. Built with Japanese technology, the new redi-GO offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The hatchback offers a ground clearance of 187mm and rear knee room comfort (equivalent to a compact sedan). It is equipped with a host of features such as an 8” touchscreen advanced infotainment system with voice recognition, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Onboard is also a dual-tone instrument panel with a premium brushed gunmetal finish.

The company says the new car has many first-in-class features that add to the visual appeal.

In terms of safety features, the car promises a strong crash-resistant body structure that will protect passengers from frontal-offset impact, side impact. Other features include pedestrian protection compliant, rear seat belt with retractive function, dual airbags and a rearview camera with projection guide.

The new hatchback comes in six colour options with two new colours — sandstone brown and vivid blue.

The company is providing a two years/unlimited km standard warranty that can be extended for up to five years at a price of ₹1,850. Buyers will also receive a free roadside assistance subscription for two years. The warranty and roadside assistance services can be availed in over 1.500 cities.

Published on June 02, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
automobiles (industry)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
For Indian car buyer, home delivery is no match for a showroom pick-up
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.