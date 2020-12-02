Nissan launches Magnite at introductory price of ₹4.99 lakh

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday launched the Magnite compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) starting at ₹4.99 lakh as an introductory price, going up to ₹9.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The introductory prices are valid till December 31.

The latest vehicle from the Nissan stable will be available in four trims — XE, XL, XV and XV Premium — available only with 1-litre petrol engine. Powered by the HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine it provides a quicker acceleration, the company said adding that it will give a mileage of 20 kmpl.

It will be available with a 5-speed manual and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. The HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine adopts “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R that reduces resistance inside the engine, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient use of fuel, the company said.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Nissan NEXT strategy for both the Indian and global market. Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the Magnite comes with more than 20 first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative and accessible ownership experience,” Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said.

Other features

It comes with Nissan’s innovative technology, Nissan Connect, that offers 50+ features (geo fence, roadside assistance and smartwatch connectivity) to transform the car as per customer needs.

Nissan India has also launched a first-in-industry virtual test drive feature that allows the customer to experience the Magnite on their personal device, wherever they may be. This interactive drive experience gives Nissan customers a unique chance to drive the SUV with a virtual sales consultant.

“The Nissan Magnite is strong on value with many first in features in the segment like the all-round view monitor, the wireless car play and the 7-inch display monitor. The all-new Nissan Magnite is big on space, power, fuel economy and big on technology. It is bold and elegant,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said.

The Magnite will be competing with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon.