Nissan has announced the production rollout of the 1,00,000th unit of its compact SUV Magnite from the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant at Oragadam near Chennai.

Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, the Magnite was introduced in December 2020 for the Indian market. This B-segment SUV carries a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety from Global NCAP and has emerged as the top-selling brand for Nissan in India.

Oragadam-built Magnite is also sold in several overseas markets and is currently exported to 15 global markets, with recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei.

Nissan recently introduced the Magnite Geza Special Edition, to commemorate the production milestone, at a starting price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).