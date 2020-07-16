Nissan names its upcoming compact SUV ‘Magnite’

Nissan India on Thursday revealed the concept version of its B-SUV as 'Magnite', which will be launched later this year.

Magnite is a portmanteau of the words “magnetic” and “ignite”. While magnetic highlights the design and the product attributes that will attract customers, ignite emphasises on the beginning of a new era that Nissan wants to bring in India, the company said.

Nissan Magnite will be a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence, it said.

“The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology onboard, it will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four-meter category, we are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said at virtual unveiling of the vehicle.

The Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers, he added.