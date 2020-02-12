Companies

Nissan seeks $91 mn in damages from Carlos Ghosn

Reuters TOKYO | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn   -  REUTERS

Ghosn had been facing criminal charges in Japan for understating his annual salary and misusing company funds

Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said it had filed a civil lawsuit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking 10 billion yen ($91.02 million) in damages over his alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn had been facing criminal charges in Japan for understating his annual salary and misusing company funds, until he fled to Lebanon in December. He denies any wrongdoing.

Also Read

Carlos Ghosn comes out all guns blazing in Lebanon

 

Nissan said it expects the amount claimed in damages to ”increase in future” as it seeks to recover fines it expects to have to pay to regulators due to Ghosn's alleged misconduct.

Japan's No. 2 automaker added that it may pursue separate legal action over what it called “groundless and defamatory” remarks Ghosn made in a news conference in Beirut last month. ($1 = 109.8600 yen)

Published on February 12, 2020
Nissan Motor Company
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CEAT opens new manufacturing unit in TN