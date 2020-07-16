Nissan unveils upcoming compact SUV Magnite

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Nissan India on Thursday revealed the concept version of its B-SUV as ‘Magnite’, which will be launched later this year and will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra & Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet.
Magnite will be part of the ‘Nissan Next’ programme in which the Japanese automaker will be launching 12 new products globally, out of which eight will be launched in the Africa, Middle-East and India (AMI) region.
The compact SUV will be made in India and exported across the world. The Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers, the company said at global unveiling of the vehicle.
“The AMI region is an important market to bring sustainable profitable growth for the automaker under its Nissan Next transformational plan... When we focus on India, we decided to launch a great sub-four-metre SUV. It is going to transform how we drive, how we live in India. We do believe that this product will bring back the growth in India,” said Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Nissan.
Meanwhile, Nissan has also launched a new logo as part of Nissan Next.
Commenting on the importance of the Indian market, Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan India, said the launch of Kicks SUV last year has provided the company with insights into and aspirations of an SUV buyer in the market. With an investment of over ₹6,000 crore, the company remains committed to the Indian market, he added.
Magnite is a portmanteau of the words ‘magnetic’ and ‘ignite’. While magnetic highlights the design and the product attributes that will attract customers, ignite emphasises on the beginning of a new era that Nissan wants to bring in India, the company said.
Nissan Magnite will be a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence, it added.
“The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology on-board, it will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four-meter category, we are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
A reader reminds fellow Indians of the fundamental right and duty to tell others what’s good for them
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...