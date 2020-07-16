Nissan unveils upcoming compact SUV Magnite

Nissan India on Thursday revealed the concept version of its B-SUV as ‘Magnite’, which will be launched later this year and will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra & Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Magnite will be part of the ‘Nissan Next’ programme in which the Japanese automaker will be launching 12 new products globally, out of which eight will be launched in the Africa, Middle-East and India (AMI) region.

The compact SUV will be made in India and exported across the world. The Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers, the company said at global unveiling of the vehicle.

“The AMI region is an important market to bring sustainable profitable growth for the automaker under its Nissan Next transformational plan... When we focus on India, we decided to launch a great sub-four-metre SUV. It is going to transform how we drive, how we live in India. We do believe that this product will bring back the growth in India,” said Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Nissan.

Meanwhile, Nissan has also launched a new logo as part of Nissan Next.

‘Committed to India’

Commenting on the importance of the Indian market, Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan India, said the launch of Kicks SUV last year has provided the company with insights into and aspirations of an SUV buyer in the market. With an investment of over ₹6,000 crore, the company remains committed to the Indian market, he added.

Magnite is a portmanteau of the words ‘magnetic’ and ‘ignite’. While magnetic highlights the design and the product attributes that will attract customers, ignite emphasises on the beginning of a new era that Nissan wants to bring in India, the company said.

Nissan Magnite will be a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence, it added.

“The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology on-board, it will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four-meter category, we are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.