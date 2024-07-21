Days after news of IT giant HCL Technologies rolling out a new policy linking leaves of employees with their attendance in office, the IT-employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has put out an official statement condemning this move.

The supposed policy mandates employees to work from the office at least thrice a week and 12 days a month to be eligible for leave. According to reports, if this quota is unfulfilled, employees’ leaves will be cut for each absent day.

Five months ago, the company transitioned to a hybrid work model, asking employees to return to the office thrice a week.

“Such a policy is unfair and goes against the principles of a healthy work-life balance. Under the Indian labor laws, particularly the Shops and Establishments Act, any modification in leave policy should be made in consultation with the employees and should not lead to undue hardship,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES in the statement.

Calling the policy draconian, he pointed out it will severely impact employees, forcing them to commute unnecessarily, increasing their stress levels, and disrupting their personal lives. “In the post-pandemic era, flexible working arrangements have become the norm, and imposing such rigid requirements is a step backward. HCL Technologies must reconsider this policy and ensure that employee welfare is prioritized,” he said.

