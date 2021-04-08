Companies

Nitta Gelatin factories receive TPM certification

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd’s factories at Kakkanad and Koratty received a TPM Certification Assessment of Strong Commitment from CII in March 2021.

Nitta Gelatin is the first company in Kerala to receive this certification from CII.

“We have been able to significantly improve productivity and reduce costs over the last three years as a result of various landmark initiatives. The certification is yet another achievement in our business excellence journey, which will help us prepare to meet the evolving challenges of the future,” said Pradeep Kumar, General Manager, Nitta Gelatin India.

Nitta Gelatin had won the 5S and Kaizen awards from CII in the previous years and was commended with a Gold recognition in the Business Excellence Maturity Assessment Programme last year.

In 2019 the company bagged an award as Asia’s most trusted company in gelatine and collagen peptide.

Published on April 08, 2021

