NIVEA partners with Zomato, Swiggy for home delivery

NIVEA India, a skincare brand, has partnered with Zomato and Swiggy in multiple cities of India to ensure safe home deliveries of essential hygiene products, directly to the consumers’ doorstep. NIVEA has promised to deliver essentials in 60-90 minutes.
The skincare brand aims to cater to the daily hygiene needs of the consumers staying at home and the accessibility of their essential products during the nationwide lockdown, as per the company’s official release.
The company mentioned that the service was started in Mumbai last week and is now available for consumers in more than 30 cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, and Kanpur.
The brand aims to scale this up to more than 100 cities in the coming week. It is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a food-service aggregator and a skincare brand. This initiative aims to give consumers uninterrupted access to everyday essential hygiene products.
The collaboration claimed that to deliver the products safely, strict measures are being ensured at every step of the process. Delivery riders are required to follow strict personal hygiene practices by apps like wearing masks, regular washing & sanitizing hands, and temperature checks.
The option of cashless transactions and contactless deliveries is also available to consumers.
Speaking on the initiative, Sailesh Viswanathan, Sales Director - NIVEA India stated in the official release: “As a responsible skincare brand, this initiative reinforces our commitment to ensuring that our consumers have uninterrupted access to their daily hygiene essentials. In times of crisis, we stand together and work together to ensure the safety of the consumers by delivering products safely and directly to their doorsteps.”
To avail the service, consumers need to open Zomato or Swiggy app on their phones and look for the ‘NIVEA Care Shop’ under the market or grocery section. The consumers can then place orders for their NIVEA essential hygiene products from the comfort of their homes and choose from multiple cashless transaction options to get the delivery within 60-90 minutes.
