Nixi permits migration of end users of ‘.in’ domain

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has permitted migration of end users of ‘.in’ domain to migrate to other registrars other than Net4India.

NIXI has decided not to discontinue the .in services for those domain users whose renewal is due till December 2020, it said in a statement.

.In is India’s Country Code Top Level domain (ccTLD). The Indian Government had delegated the operations of IN Registry to NIXI in 2004.

It is also closely watching the outcome of Net4India’s insolvency case, which has been referred to the National Company Law Tribunal. Net4India has about 73,000 .in domains of NIXI, out of a total of more than 23 lakh domains being operated by more than 137 registrars across the world, it added.