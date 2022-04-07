NLC achieves multiple records including highest-ever power generation in FY22

Chennai, April 7 Lignite and power major NLC India Ltd, Navratna PSU, has reported a record performance on all fronts, including a record power generation in FY21-22.

A new record has been created in terms of electricity generation, with the power stations of NLC and its subsidiaries together generating 2,920 crore units of electricity (29.20 billion Units) during 2021-22. This is the highest ever generation in a financial year since inception of the company and is 18.64 per cent higher than the generation (2,461.30 crore units), made during the previous year 2020-21, according to a statement.

Record revenue collection

Also, NLC and its subsidiaries have exported 2,589 crore units of power to the Discoms in FY22, 19.75 per cent higher than the previous year, thus creating a new export record.

In FY22, the company collected ₹15,486 crore from the discoms. This is also a new record in revenue collection, since inception. The collection efficiency of the company in FY22 was a record at 146 per cent.

New records set in coal, lignite output

Talabira Coal Mine in Odisha, where the company commenced its coal production in April 2020, produced 63.58 lakh tonnes of coal in FY22, which is 527 percentage higher than the previous year’s coal production, surpassing the target of 40 lakh tonnes set by the Union Coal Ministry.

On the Green Energy front, NLC’s solar power plants and the wind power units generated 218.40 crore units of electricity - the highest since inception, which is also 5.93 per cent higher than the previous year’s (2020-21) 206.17 crore unit generation.

Lignite production grew by 30 per cent at 25.1 million tonnes in FY22 and company has created a new record in lignite sale amounting to ₹419 crore. NLC India has spent a total capex of ₹2,417 crore in FY22 against the target of ₹2,061 crore, 17 per cent higher than the target.

