NLC commences coal supply from Odisha to Tuticorin plant

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Lignite and power major NLC India said it has successfully kick-started coal transportation on Friday from its allotted coal blocks in Talabira, Sambalpur, Odisha to its joint venture company NLC Tamilnadu Power Ltd at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
Talabira II & III OCP block was allotted to NLC India, a navratna PSU, by GOI on May 2, 2016 under coal mines special provision Act 2015 for optimum utilisation of coal mine for the end user plant like Neyveli Talabira Thermal Power Plant (NTTPP) 4x800 MW capacity and NLC Tamilnadu Power Ltd (NTPL) 2x500 MW capacity.
While the mining activity of the project started on in December 2019, coal production commenced successfully on April 26, 2020 amid pandemic scenario, according to a statement.
NLC India operating four opencast lignite mines of total capacity of 30.60 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Neyveli and Barsingsar, Rajasthan and six lignite based pit-head Thermal Power Stations with an aggregate capacity of 3640 MW in Neyveli and Barsingsar, Rajasthan.
It also operates a 1000 MW Coal based Thermal Power Station at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu through its subsidiary company, NTPL, a joint venture between NLCIL and TANGEDCO.
