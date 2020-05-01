NLC India begins coal production for the first time

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has for the first time commenced production of coal. The coal produced from Talabira II and III Mines in Odisha, which was allotted to NLCIL in 2016 with a capacity of 20 million tonne a year will be used to meet its requirement of its existing and future coal-fired power plants, an official statement said.
This coal block has been developed through MDO (mine development operator) model.
This mine has a low stripping ratio of 1.09 and coal is of G-12 grade which will enable the company to generate competitive power in the time to come.
The coal production commenced on Sunday (April 26).
Another statement from the Ministry of Coal said that a Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) for facilitating early operationalisation of coal mines was launched.
“PMU has been launched for helping the allocatees of coal mines in obtaining various clearances required from the Central/State government authorities for operationalisation of coal mines. This will lead to ramping up of coal production in the country. This move is also expected to go a long way in attracting bidders for the ensuing auction round of commercial blocks. This measure will improve production and business environment in the coal industry,” the statement said.
KPMG, has been appointed as the consultant in the PMU through a transparent bidding process, the statement added.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...