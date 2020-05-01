NLC India begins coal production for the first time

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has for the first time commenced production of coal. The coal produced from Talabira II and III Mines in Odisha, which was allotted to NLCIL in 2016 with a capacity of 20 million tonne a year will be used to meet its requirement of its existing and future coal-fired power plants, an official statement said.

This coal block has been developed through MDO (mine development operator) model.

This mine has a low stripping ratio of 1.09 and coal is of G-12 grade which will enable the company to generate competitive power in the time to come.

The coal production commenced on Sunday (April 26).

Another statement from the Ministry of Coal said that a Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) for facilitating early operationalisation of coal mines was launched.

“PMU has been launched for helping the allocatees of coal mines in obtaining various clearances required from the Central/State government authorities for operationalisation of coal mines. This will lead to ramping up of coal production in the country. This move is also expected to go a long way in attracting bidders for the ensuing auction round of commercial blocks. This measure will improve production and business environment in the coal industry,” the statement said.

KPMG, has been appointed as the consultant in the PMU through a transparent bidding process, the statement added.