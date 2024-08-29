The shares of NLC India Limited (NLCIL) were trading at ₹278.30, up by ₹2 or 0.72 per cent, on the NSE at 10.50 am. This comes a day after the Navratna government enterprise signed a power usage agreement with Telangana State distribution companies (DISCOMs) to supply 200 MW of solar power for a 25-year period under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme.

The solar project aims to generate approximately 1,300 crore units of green power and offset 90 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions over its lifetime. NLCIL plans to use state-of-the-art equipment, including single-axis trackers and domestically manufactured high-efficiency modules, as part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative. The project is scheduled for commissioning by June 2025.

This deal marks NLCIL’s expansion into renewable energy supply for Telangana, complementing its existing 234 MW thermal power supply to the State. The agreement is expected to provide Telangana with affordable green power while it helping meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation.

NLCIL, which falls under the Ministry of Coal, is the first Central Public Sector Enterprise to achieve 1 GW of solar power generation in India.