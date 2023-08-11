State-run lignite miner NLC India’s (NLCIL) thermal power plants (TPPs) and mines are certified for environmental management system ISO:14001, and are complying with environmental norms.

“NLCIL is equipped with the required effluent treatment plants and is ensuring its continuous operation to meet the standards prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB),” the Coal Ministry said.

The quality of treated effluent is being regularly monitored by TNPCB, latest being done on June 30, 2023, in which parameters are within the permissible limits, the Ministry added.

In addition, third party analysis of water samples is also being carried out, as per the Environment Clearances (EC) conditions stipulated and the same are being submitted to TNPCB and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC). All the effluent parameters are within the permissible limits.

Pollution control

The Ministry said that regular monitoring of the ambient air quality is done by TNPCB, in-house NABL accredited lab and third party laboratories to ensure the efficiency of the emission control measures.

Besides, continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) are installed to monitor the real time ambient air quality as recommended by TNPCB. The values are well within the permissible limits, it added.

Comprehensive study on combined effects due to all the TPPs operated by NLCIL was also carried out by the Centre for Environment, Health & Safety (Annamalai University – an accredited Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) organization under National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) by Quality Council of India (QCI) for MoEF&CC recently in 2022 and all the environmental parameters at ambient level are within the permissible limits.

“Combined water management study including all TPPs, mines and township was also carried out by Centre for Environment, Health & Safety recently in 2022. The report has analysed all the sewage and effluent treatment facilities and confirmed that all the water parameters are well within the permissible limits,”the Ministry said.

The effluent analysis and bottom ash analysis reports depict that all the parameters are well within the permissible limits. The Centre for Applied Research & Development (CARD), a NABL accredited lab, is periodically testing the requisite parameters in the environment which are within the permissible level.