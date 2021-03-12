NMDC declares Interim dividendat 776% for the year 2020-21

NMDC’s Board has decided an interim dividend at 776 per cent for the year 2020-21.

The interim dividend outgo would be ₹2,274 crore, of which ₹1,553 crore would be the Government of India share.

NMDC being one of the top performing PSEs of Government of India, has been giving rich dividends to government and its shareholders since 1991.

During the last 10 years NMDC has paid about ₹23,288 crore as dividend to its shareholders of which Government of India share is about ₹18,536 crore.

In addition to the dividend, NMDC has also gone for buyback of shares in FY-21, amounting to ₹1,378 crore of which Government of India received ₹1,377 crore.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, in a statement said, “I am pleased to announce that NMDC is growing at a fast pace and has set new production records in the last quarter. NMDC’s performance will help boost country’s economy and we are confident of continuing the good work in the coming years as well.”