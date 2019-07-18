NMDC Donimalai Iron Ore Mine to resume operations

After the closure of the Donimalai Iron Ore Mine for more than eight months, NMDC is set to resume operations in accordance with the High Court of Karnataka decision.

NMDC has approached the Karnataka Government to facilitate the execution of the lease deed and resumption of operations at Donimalai Mine.

The resumption of mining at Donimalai would avoid further loss to the National and State Exchequer apart from providing the much needed iron ore to the steel industry for the development of the State.

“Though, it had been a long wait for NMDC, this news has brought in lot of cheers especially to Steelmakers of Karnataka, Investors, Mining Fraternity, Customers and employees who have been eagerly waiting for this,” said N Baijendra Kumar, CMD of NMDC.

He also expressed his gratitude for all the co-operation extended by Ministry of Steel, Government of Karnataka, Legal Bodies and particularly all stakeholders for having faith on NMDC at all times.