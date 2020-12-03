NMDC iron ore output up 13% in November

Hyderabad, December 3 State-owned NMDC‘s iron ore production for November 2020 was up 13 per cent at 3.32 mt (million monnes) as against 2.94 mt in November 2019. The output of the State-owned iron ore mining major was higher despite restrictions and unfavourable weather conditions.

Iron ore sales in November 2020 improved to 3.30 mt, up 18 % against the 2.79 mt in sales that NMDC achieved in the corresponding in 2019.

Production and sales are on an uptick and showing healthy growth each month. This is gradually catching up to the level of 2019’s production and sales.

NMDC production is being continuously scaled up to compensate for the earlier production loss due to Covid induced lockdown. The industry has started responding to the positive sentiments of the economy, and demand is expected to go up in next year.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said: “The company’s monthly performance has transcended November 2020’s production and sales, and we will soon catch up with the cumulative figure of the previous year.”