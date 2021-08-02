NMDC logs strong numbers in July

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
With production of 3.06 million tonnes (mt) and sales of 3.29 mt of iron ore, this has been the best July ever for State-owned iron ore mining company NMDC.
Iron ore production and sales for the month was 40 per cent and 28 per cent higher respectively compared to July 2020.
Cumulative production and sales figures upto July 21 (April-July 2021) stood at 11.96 mt and 12.87 mt respectively, achieving 36 per cent increase in production and 43 per cent in sales over the CPLY.
The month of July also saw Kirandul deliver its best performance to date with 12.34 lakh tonne (lt) was produced and sales of 12.08 lt was achieved from this complex in Chhattisgarh.
“After exceptional performance in the first quarter, we have continued with the momentum in July. We were able to outperform our own records. With this performance, I am upbeat about NMDC achieving its targets for the year,” Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said in a statement.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...