Companies

NMDC logs strong numbers in July

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 02, 2021

Iron ore production, sales were 40% and 28% higher respectively compared to last July

With production of 3.06 million tonnes (mt) and sales of 3.29 mt of iron ore, this has been the best July ever for State-owned iron ore mining company NMDC.

Iron ore production and sales for the month was 40 per cent and 28 per cent higher respectively compared to July 2020.

Cumulative production and sales figures upto July 21 (April-July 2021) stood at 11.96 mt and 12.87 mt respectively, achieving 36 per cent increase in production and 43 per cent in sales over the CPLY.

The month of July also saw Kirandul deliver its best performance to date with 12.34 lakh tonne (lt) was produced and sales of 12.08 lt was achieved from this complex in Chhattisgarh.

“After exceptional performance in the first quarter, we have continued with the momentum in July. We were able to outperform our own records. With this performance, I am upbeat about NMDC achieving its targets for the year,” Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said in a statement.

Published on August 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

ores
NMDC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.