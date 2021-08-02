NMDC logs strong numbers in July

With production of 3.06 million tonnes (mt) and sales of 3.29 mt of iron ore, this has been the best July ever for State-owned iron ore mining company NMDC.

Iron ore production and sales for the month was 40 per cent and 28 per cent higher respectively compared to July 2020.

Cumulative production and sales figures upto July 21 (April-July 2021) stood at 11.96 mt and 12.87 mt respectively, achieving 36 per cent increase in production and 43 per cent in sales over the CPLY.

The month of July also saw Kirandul deliver its best performance to date with 12.34 lakh tonne (lt) was produced and sales of 12.08 lt was achieved from this complex in Chhattisgarh.

“After exceptional performance in the first quarter, we have continued with the momentum in July. We were able to outperform our own records. With this performance, I am upbeat about NMDC achieving its targets for the year,” Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said in a statement.