NMDC production rises 28% in April-Jan

The National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC) has seen an over 28 per cent increase in production year-on-year for the 10 month period (April to January) to 32.88 million tonne, while sales stood at 32.60 million tonne, up 25.34 per cent y-o-y.

For January 2022, the company produced 4.56 million tonne and sold 4.24 million tonne of iron ore - a growth of 18.14 per cent y-o-y and 13.4 per cnet y-o-y – respectively.

The January iron-ore sales were the “highest ever in any month since inception of mines”, a release from the government said.

According to Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, it has been a good beginning to a year that looks to be a very promising one given the Government’s continued focus and enhanced expenditure on infrastructure in the Budget. “India registered an 18 per cent growth in steel production in 2021. The Budget provides a strong foundation for a continuation to this growth story,” he said.