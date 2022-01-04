NMDC production up 30%, sales by 27% in nine-month period

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has clocked a growth rate of 30 per cent in sales in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021.

It registered production of 28.32 million tonnes during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, as against 21.83 mt in the same period last year.

“It is the best ever nine months performance of the corporation,” an NMDC statement has said..

It reported sales of 28.36 mt during the period as against 22.27 mt in the corresponding period previous year, showing a growth of 27 per cent.

“In the month of December 2021, it produced 3.95 mt as against 3.86 mt in the same month previous year, showing a growth of 2.33 per cent,” the statement said.

“In 2022, with the completion of several of our projects, you will see NMDC transition into a different company with stronger fundamentals and exciting, cutting edge mining technologies,” NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb.