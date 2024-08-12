Hyderabad

Iron ore producer NMDC has reported a net profit of ₹1,984 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal up 20 per cent from the same period last fiscal.

The company recorded a turnover of ₹5,378 crore, with Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹1,984 crore, and EBITDA of ₹2,725 crore in the first quarter of this financial year.

Commenting on the company’s results, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) said, “This is a good start to the fiscal year as reflected in our Q1 earnings. Our strategic focus on technological innovation and operational excellence has driven remarkable results, positioning us as a cornerstone in the industry. Buoyed by this momentum, we are on track to achieve a production target of 50 MnT by the end of FY25, further contributing to the country’s economic growth.”