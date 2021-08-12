NMDC Q1 net profit jumps to ₹3,191 crore

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
State-owned NMDC on Thursday saw its consolidated net profit jump to ₹3,191.30 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The company had posted ₹531.35 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.
In a BSE filing, the company said its total income zoomed to ₹6,656.30 crore in the latest June quarter from ₹2,009.27 crore in the year-ago period.
During the quarter, the company's expenses stood at ₹2,394.31 crore as against ₹1,250.82 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country''s largest iron ore miner. It is also into exploration of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.
