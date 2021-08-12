Companies

NMDC Q1 net profit jumps to ₹3,191 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 12, 2021

Total income zoomed to ₹6,656.30 crore in June quarter

State-owned NMDC on Thursday saw its consolidated net profit jump to ₹3,191.30 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted ₹531.35 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

In a BSE filing, the company said its total income zoomed to ₹6,656.30 crore in the latest June quarter from ₹2,009.27 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company's expenses stood at ₹2,394.31 crore as against ₹1,250.82 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country''s largest iron ore miner. It is also into exploration of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

Published on August 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
NMDC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.