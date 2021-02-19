NMDC restarts operations at Donimalai Iron Ore mine

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
In a major boost to raising iron ore output, NMDC has begun mining operations at Donimalai mine in Karnataka, work on which was stalled after issues related to mining renewal was delayed.
While the mining lease was renewed, the mining operations were stalled due to delays in securing Government nod.
The State owned iron ore mining major in a regulatory filing has informed that after obtaining the Lease extension of the Donimalai Iron Ore Mine (ML-2396) for 20 years with effect from March 11, 2018 from the Karnataka Government and completing the associated statutory requirements, the company’s Donimalai Iron Ore Mine was restarted on February 18 forenoon.
The Donimalai mine is set to boost ore output of the company by about 7 million tonnes in full year of operation at about permitted 0.5-0.6 MT per month. It’s full impact will be felt in the next fiscal.
ALSO READ Kazakhstan Ambassador, NMDC discuss collaboration
The long pending issue of Donimalai mine, which was suspended since November 2018, has finally concluded through the endeavour of the Government. The decision has not only paved way for operationalisation of the mine but also is a timely as the country’s steel companies are facing a shortage of supply of Iron ore.
The Centre, while exercising the power under Section 31 of the MMDR Act, 1957, reached at an agreement with the Karnataka government and Ministry of Steel to extend Donimalai Iron ore lease.
ALSO READ NMDC Q3 net zooms 53% at ₹2,108 crore
The Donimalai Iron ore mine has total concession area of 597.54 hectares and estimated resource of 149 MT. The operationalisation of the mine would contribute about ₹1,100 crore to the State exchequer per annum, NMDC had recently indicated.
The mining operations will help more than two dozen SMEs near Donimalai area that were directly or indirectly dependent on NMDC for supply of raw material.
During the day, NMDC shares were trading at ₹120.95, up ₹1 (+0.83 per cent) on the BSE today.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...