NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL) is the first integrated steel plant in India to be awarded four Integrated Management System (ISO) licences simultaneously, the company said in a press statement.

The licences awarded include Environmental Management System (EMS) ISO 14001; Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001; Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS) ISO 45001 and Energy Management System (EnMS) ISO 50001.

D Chakraborty, Deputy Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) handed over the licence certificates to K Praveen Kumar, Executive Director & Head, NSL Steel Plant, Nagarnar.

According to the steel-maker, the certification process involves rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure compliance with relevant Indian standards. “The recognition from BIS underlines NMDC Steel Limited’s dedication to meet stringent standards and its constant pursuit of continuous improvement,” it said.