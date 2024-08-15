NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) on Thursday announced it achieved one million tonne (MT) liquid steel output on August 11, within a year of starting operations.

The newest entrant to India’s public sector steel manufacturing sector, NSL had on August 12, 2023, marked the first blow-in of the blast furnace at its advanced 3 MT per annum steel plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. It achieved cumulative production of 1.5 MT hot metal on July 21, 2024, a company statement said.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to operational excellence and positions NSL as a key player in the Indian steel industry,” said Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Additional Charge), NSL.

The company next targets producing 1 MT hot rolled coils by August 23, a year after it began manufacturing this product.