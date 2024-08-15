NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) on Thursday announced it achieved one million tonne (MT) liquid steel output on August 11, within a year of starting operations.
The newest entrant to India’s public sector steel manufacturing sector, NSL had on August 12, 2023, marked the first blow-in of the blast furnace at its advanced 3 MT per annum steel plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. It achieved cumulative production of 1.5 MT hot metal on July 21, 2024, a company statement said.
“This achievement underscores our commitment to operational excellence and positions NSL as a key player in the Indian steel industry,” said Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Additional Charge), NSL.
The company next targets producing 1 MT hot rolled coils by August 23, a year after it began manufacturing this product.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.