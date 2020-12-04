NMDC’s Donimalai iron ore mine lease issue resolved

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
In a major relief for NMDC, the long-pending issue of Donimalai iron ore mine (ML No.2396) lease, which was suspended since November 2018, has finally resolved with the government endeavour.
The decision has not only paved way for operationalisation of the mine but also is a timely decision taken in a situation when the steel companies are facing a shortage of supply of iron ore.
Exercising the power conferred to GOI under Section 31 of the MMDR Act, 1957, the Government reached at an agreement with the Karnataka government and the Ministry of Steel to extend Donimalai iron ore lease.
Donimalai iron ore mine, which has total concession area of 597.54 Ha and estimated resource of 149 mt, shall increase the annual iron ore production in the country by 7 MTPA. Based on the existing high price of ore, it is expected that Donimalai iron ore mine will contribute around ₹400 crore to the State Exchequer, during the ongoing financial year.
The operationalisation of the mine would contribute a total of around ₹1,100 crore to the State exchequer per annum. It will also take the nation a step closer towards the vision of the government to achieve 300 MTPA crude steel capacity by 2030-31. The mine shall offer direct employment to thousands of people (including the contract labours) and create indirect employment opportunity for lakhs of people.
The operationalisation of the mine shall bring a sense of security for more than two dozen SMEs (with 100s of employees) near Donimalai area that were directly or indirectly dependent on NMDC for supply of raw material.
Further, the local community dependent on NMDC CSR activities will also benefit from the lease revival, according to an NMDC statement.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...