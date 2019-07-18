Companies

NMDC’s Donimalai iron ore mine to resume operations

The Donimalai iron ore mine in Bellary, Karnataka, which has been closed for over eight months, is set to resume operations following a directive of the Karnataka High Court.

NMDC has approached the Karnataka government to facilitate the execution of the lease deed and resumption of operations at Donimalai. The resumption will avoid further losses to the national exchequer apart from providing iron ore to the steel industry, said the firm.

“Though it had been a long wait for NMDC, this news has brought cheer, especially to steelmakers of Karnataka, investors, the mining fraternity, customers and employees,” said N Baijendra Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC.

