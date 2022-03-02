NMDC’s February production up 11.7 per cent

The National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC), India’s largest iron ore producer, reported production of 4.31 million tonnes and sale of 3.97 mt of iron ore for February.

Production grew by 11.7 per cent while sales increased 22.2 per cent in February over the corresponding period last year.

The cumulative production for eleven months of FY22 (up to February 2022), stood at 37.18 million tonnes, while sales stood at 36.57 million tonnes; an increase of 26 per cent and 25.5 per cent respectively, YoY, a statement said.