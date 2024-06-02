Country's largest iron ore miner NMDC has reported a 37 per cent fall in its production at 2.34 million tonne (MT) in May 2024.

It had produced 3.71 MT of iron ore in the same month last year, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

NMDC's monthly sales also declined by 22 per cent to 2.82 MT in May this year from 3.62 MT in May 2023.

The company's cumulative iron ore output fell to 5.82 MT in April-May 2024 from 7.22 MT in the year-ago period.

Sales during the said period were at 6.35 MT , down from 7.05 MT in April-May 2023.

On Tuesday, NMDC had increased the prices of lump ore by ₹250 a tonne and fines by ₹350 per tonne with immediate effect.

The miner revised the cost of lump ore to ₹6,450/tonne and fines to ₹5,610 per tonne.

Under the Ministry of Steel, Hyderabad-based NMDC caters to the country’s around 20 per cent demand for the key steel-making raw material.

