There is no freeze on the disinvestment process of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the Steel Ministry clarified on Friday. The Ministry, in a statement, said, the disinvestment process is in progress and efforts are on to keep the company “as a going concern”.

“There is no freeze on the disinvestment process of RINL,” the statement said adding that efforts are being made by the company to improve the performance.

Also read: Vizag Steel Plant divestment: Telangana govt mulls joining race

“...and efforts are being made by the company and supported by the Government to improve the performance of RINL and keep it as a going concern,” it said.

The country’s second-largest steel-making CPSE, RINL has an annual production capacity of about 7 million tonnes (mt). It is located at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The Vizag steel plant is the country’s first shore-based steel plant.