No immediate turnaround seen in auto sector: Honda Motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said that it saw double-digit sales growth in the festive season and the company’s inventory level has come down to less than a month, but it is still not positive about the future of the market because of various economic factors.

“At the end of the festive season we got excellent response with good retail sales that grew by double digit growth. We were able to realise less than 30 days of our stock (inventory) at the end of the festive season, which was very high before the season...But, we do not see the economic parameters and the current situation immediately turning the fortune for the auto industry as such,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, HMSI, told reporters here on the sidelines of a launch.

He said already the auto industry has seen slowdown over the last 11 months and the continual slowdown of the industry and negative signals are still visible. “So, we do not see that it will turn positive in next few months or so. We are very cautious and we are closely monitoring and watching the situation in the market,” he said.

On the BS-VI transition, he said so far the company has prepared for the smooth transition and it is as per schedule. The company has already launched BS-VI version of the Activa and is manufacturing 100 per cent of the Activa in BS-VI engine.

For rest of the models, the company is also prepared for phased launches before the deadline, Guleria said.

On asked about the company’s plant in Manesar, which is not running right now due to strike by some labour unions on retrenching some of the workers, Guleria clarified that “The discussions are on and we are in discussions (with the labour union),” and there were only 200 casual workers whose contracts were not renewed.

Meanwhile, HMSI launched the BS-VI version of CB Shine motorcycle – SP 125 – with price starting at ₹72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which dearer by around ₹7,000 as compared to the BS-IV model. It gives 16 per cent more mileage with eco-friendly technology, the company said.

It has advanced comfort and convenience with futuristic LED DC headlamp, engine Start/Stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch and five-speed transmission among other features. It also comes with a special six-year warranty package.